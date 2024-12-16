Miss Sohee joins Fédération de la Haute Couture line-up

London-based Miss Sohee, the haute couture label worn by the likes of Cardi B, Miley Cyrus, Priyanka Chopra, and Ariana Grande, has been named as a guest house of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM), the governing body for the French fashion industry.

The milestone means that Miss Sohee, founded in 2020 by Central Saint Martins graduate Sohee Park, will become the only South Korean couturier to unveil its highly anticipated spring/summer 2025 collection as part of the official Haute Couture calendar in Paris on January 30.

Commenting on the honour, Park said in a statement: “This appointment represents another significant achievement in my career and a profoundly humbling milestone. It is an extraordinary honour to be entrusted with this invitation, a privilege to stand among the world’s most revered couturiers, whose legacy inspires my every creation through creativity and craftsmanship.

“As I step into this remarkable chapter, I find myself reflecting on the moments that have shaped my journey. I am transported to my childhood, spending countless hours observing my grandmother, a traditional Korean embroiderer, work tirelessly devoting to her craft. Those formative moments ignited a spark in me that has grown into a lifelong commitment to design. From founding Miss Sohee to bringing my visions to life, every step of this journey has been both challenging and transformative.”

Miss Sohee SS24 Credits: Miss Sohee

Fédération de la Haute Couture names Miss Sohee as a guest house for SS25

Since catching media and buyer attention with her graduation collection, Park has become known for drawing upon traditional Korean heritage, antique motifs, and romantic natural elements and blending them with innovative embroidery and cutting-edge fabric manipulation.

Over the past three years, the brand has seen remarkable growth, supported by key mentorship from Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda. This partnership provided Park a platform to refine her craft and also positioned the brand as a red-carpet favourite among A-list celebrities.

Miss Sohee SS24 Credits: Miss Sohee

Park added: “This moment is not only a personal triumph but also a celebration of my heritage. My work weaves the rich tapestry of Korean artistry with the timeless grace and innovation of Haute Couture. Each design seeks to honour traditional techniques through a contemporary perspective, creating pieces that transcend fashion and tell a deeper story. It is my privilege to share this narrative on the global stage.

“This was made possible with the extraordinary dedication of my atelier, whose talent and passion breathe life into each creation. I extend my deepest heartfelt thanks to Madame Séverine Merle for her belief in me, and to the Fédération de la Haute Couture for this remarkable opportunity.”

Haute Couture Week provisional schedule unveiled

Miss Sohee will join haute couture regulars, including Chanel, Christian Dior, Valentino, Giambattista Valli, Elie Saab, Giorgio Armani, Jean Paul Gaultier and Schiaparelli for the upcoming Haute Couture spring/summer 2025 season, which will run from January 27 to 30, 2025, in Paris.

The provisional schedule shows that Schiaparelli will be kicking off the fashion week at 10 am on January 27, and rounding out on the evening of January 30 with a show from Germanier, founded by Central Saint Martins graduate Kevin Germanier, who will also be making his couture debut.

There will also be a highly antipated show from Valentino, with Alessandro Michele, who was appointed the creative director of the Italian fashion house in March, presenting his first couture offering at 3 pm on January 29.