Missoni transforms luxury resort in the Maldives

One&Only Reethi Rah, an ultra-luxury resort in the Maldives, has collaborated with Italian fashion house Missoni on a beach club takeover.

The Missoni takeover runs from this month and throughout 2023 and will see the Italian label adding its distinctive zigzag pattern and turquoise hues to the resort’s beach club, including parasols, loungers, cabanas, beach towels and the DJ booth.

Missoni’s print will also decorate various furnishings and fabrics in the One&Only Reethi Rah resort including its Treehouse, Grand Residence, and Grand Sunset Residence, along with a limited number of Grand Water Villas, popsicle stand, buggies, paddleboards and bicycles.

Image: Missoni / One&Only Reethi Rah

In addition, the Italian brand will also host a pop-up store in the resort’s Neo Beach Boutique featuring its latest resort and beachwear collections for women, men and children, along with beach towels.

The exclusive collaboration is part of the Missoni Resort Club project, led by Alberto Caliri, creative director of the Missoni’s home collection, which aims to promote the brand worldwide by allowing guests to fully “immerse” themselves into the Missoni lifestyle philosophy.

