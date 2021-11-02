Misspap teams up with influencer Tamara Francesconi

Womenswear brand Misspap has teamed up with model and influencer Tamara Francesconi on a premium party collection.

The 28-piece collection for autumn/winter 2021 features timeless staples for the festive season showcases Francesconi’s “premium aesthetic” inspired by Hollywood glamour.

Launching on November 2, the Tamara Francesconi x Misspap collection consists of figure-enhancing silhouettes to flatter all shapes, with a mixture of embellished tailoring and sequins with crafted cut-out and feather detailing in a colour palette of black, white and red.

Highlights include a siren-red blazer dress, a little black dress with fringe diamante detailing, a figure-flattering catsuit and statement sequin dresses, which have all been designed to create the “ultimate head-turning moment”.

Image: courtesy of Misspap

Commenting on the collection, Tamara Francesconi said in a statement: “I’m so excited to create a collection with Misspap for party season which felt wearable, style-led and reflective of me. Every detail is considered and champions the more fearless side of my style.

“I wanted to incorporate the red theme as it makes me feel brave and bold. It’s romantic yet classic so Rome felt like the perfect shoot location and one close to my heart. There is something for everyone in this collection.”

The Tamara Francesconi x Misspap collection launches on November 2 at 6pm with prices ranging from 35-100 pounds. Sizes start from UK6, with selected sizes up to UK26.

Image: courtesy of Misspap

Image: courtesy of Misspap

Image: courtesy of Misspap

Image: courtesy of Misspap