Mister Spex launches new own brand, 'Moove'

The Berlin-based eyewear specialist Mister Spex SE is launching a new own brand for sports glasses. 'Mister Spex Moove' includes sunglasses and prescription glasses for sports use, the omnichannel optician announced on Monday. In addition to three prescription models and four sunglasses, the new brand also offers accessory models that are available in various colours.

"With this own brand, we are tapping into a market segment that is showing significant growth rates, driven by increasing awareness of eye protection, technical innovation in lenses and the global trend towards an active lifestyle," said Stephan Schulz-Gohritz, CEO of Mister Spex. "This not only enables us to tap into new customer groups, but also makes a significant contribution to diversifying and strengthening our earnings base."

The collection is available online and in select stores.