Mitchell & Ness launch capsule celebrating NFL London games

Ahead of the 2024 NFL London games this month, American sports-related clothing company Mitchell & Ness has unveiled a capsule collection with the Minnesota Vikings.

The ‘Three Deep’ collection honours the Vikings’ legendary wide receiver trio Cris Carter, Randy Moss and Jake Reed with classic NFL designs featuring limited-edition bespoke T-shirts and hoodies.

The trio of Carter, Moss and Reed are renowned as one of the greatest in NFL history and live long in the folklore of the Vikings, leading the team to a 15-1 season in 1998 with a combined 33 touchdowns between them.

Minnesota Vikings and Mitchell & Ness ‘Three Deep’ collection Credits: Mitchell & Ness

The capsule drop features different graphic tees and hoodies with one design for each player and a standout that features the dynamic trio. Prices start at 45 pounds.

The collection will only be available in-store and celebrated with a takeover of Mitchell & Ness’ pop-up store at 140 Wardour Street in Soho, London, until October 8.

The takeover will include NFL stars Carter and Reed making an appearance at Mitchell & Ness’ pop-up on October 5, ahead of the Minnesota Vikings facing off against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 6.