Moda Operandi unveils exclusive capsule with Posse

Australian ready-to-wear label Posse has partnered with retailer Moda Operandi to launch an exclusive capsule collection.

The 16-piece capsule collection, curated by Posse’s founder and creative director, Danielle Mulham, features dresses, knitwear, tops, skirts and trousers tailored for “long-awaited escapes”.

The collection aims to celebrate Moda Operandi serving as Posse’s first US retailer and being a longtime supporter of the Australian brand. It will be available exclusively on Moda Operandi's and Posse's websites.

Posse x Moda Operandi capsule collection Credits: Moda Operandi

Marc Rofsky, buying director at Moda Operandi, said in a statement: "We are thrilled to launch this exclusive capsule with Posse this January, offering the Moda Operandi client a fresh wardrobing capsule for vacation and spring dressing at a great price point. The capsule, featuring 16 styles, follows a smaller exclusive drop we launched for holiday and preludes future collaborations in 2025.

“Moda collaborated closely with Dani throughout the design and development process, ensuring that the colours, fabrication, and silhouettes offered will both resonate with our client and her lifestyle during this time of the year, offer exciting newness, and continue the brand's narrative. Moda launched Posse exclusively in 2020, and is proud to be the continued premier destination for the brand following its incredible growth and collection expansion."

Posse x Moda Operandi capsule collection Credits: Moda Operandi

Highlights from the collection include the ‘Lori’ stripped dress with an open back and adjustable tie feature, sheer delicate knitwear, including a vest with intricate crochet detailing, and high-waisted denim shorts in a soft buttermilk hue. The collection is crafted from sustainable materials, including European flax linen (OEKO-TEX Standard), BCI-certified cotton, and innovative fabric blends such as Tencel/wool and viscose/polyester.

Mulham added: “This collaboration with Moda Operandi is incredibly special to us. As our very first US retailer, Moda has played such an integral role in Posse's journey, and launching this exclusive capsule together feels like a celebration of our partnership to date.

“It's an exciting opportunity to connect even more deeply with the Moda community, and I couldn't be more thrilled to see this collection come to life.”

Price points for the Posse x Moda capsule collection from 229 to 350 US dollars.

Posse x Moda Operandi capsule collection Credits: Moda Operandi

Posse x Moda Operandi capsule collection Credits: Moda Operandi

Posse x Moda Operandi capsule collection Credits: Moda Operandi