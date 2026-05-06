ModaXpress rebrand to focus on “evolution, not revolution”

ModaXpress, the women’s fashion brand and e-commerce retailer that specialises in curve-enhancing apparel and is known for its Colombian-style butt lift jeans, is rebranding with a fresh identity, upgraded e-commerce platform, and expanded product strategy to mark its 20th anniversary.

In a statement, ModaXpress said the rebrand will focus on "evolution, not revolution," designed to modernise the company's identity while maintaining its core focus on body-confident apparel for curvy women.

Founded in 2006 in South Florida, ModaXpress spotted a gap in the denim market when it introduced its Colombian-style butt lift jeans, a staple in Latin America known as levanta cola jeans, which sculpt, lift, and flatter “real women's bodies,” which were near impossible to find through mainstream US retailers.

To mark two decades, the women’s fashion brand is overhauling its visual identity with a new logo system, a refined colour palette anchored by its signature bold pink, and a new typography style designed to balance “high-impact confidence with contemporary sophistication”.

This sits alongside a reimagined shopping experience, with the brand moving to a mobile-first Shopify Plus storefront to match how its customers actually shop. New features include integrated "fit education" on enhanced product pages and an intuitive sizing system based on 20 years of customer body data, as well as a streamlined checkout.

ModaXpress marks 20 years with a new brand identity, shopping experience, inventory shift and expanded distribution

ModaXpress will also be making a shift in its inventory strategy, moving away from static seasonal stock to adopt a four-season campaign framework anchored by themed collections, with weekly new arrivals designed “to keep the catalogue fresh year-round”.

The brand will also be introducing an exclusive premium denim collection, which will be designed and manufactured in Colombia. The collection will include a full range of Colombian butt lift jeans spanning multiple colours, washes, and fits, from high-rise sculpting silhouettes to relaxed everyday cuts. These jeans will be engineered with the brand’s proprietary features, including double-layer waistbands and X-stitch reinforced belt loops, as well as curved back yoke seams for natural lift, studded pocket detailing, and high-stretch recovery fabric.

The goal of the ‘made in Colombia’ range is to distinguish ModaXpress from "fast-fashion imitations" that the brand states have “diluted the category”.

In addition, ModaXpress has expanded its distribution to coincide with its rebrand. Modaxpress.com will remain the primary hub, alongside an expanded presence on Amazon, Shein, Walmart, and TikTok Shops.

Zhanna Agranova, chief operating officer at ModaXpress, said: "Twenty years ago, this company started with a handful of jeans in the back of a retail store and a belief that every woman deserves to feel extraordinary in what she wears without paying a fortune for it.

“No investors. No business plan. Just a product we believed in and customers who showed up. Everything we are today exists because of them. We are celebrating 20 years by making the next 20 even better."