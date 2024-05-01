Model Bella Hadid launches fragrance with new Orebella brand

Model Bella Hadid has launched a fragrance collection in partnership with Celebrands. A set of three scents dubbed as skin perfume will launch with Ulta Beauty on May 2nd, and is being marketed as an alchemy line that is alchohol free and infused with natural oils.

Celebrands is company that brings capital and operational resources to aspirational celebrities who make good fits to create and sell consumers products. On LinkedIn the company says its “bespoke model brings decades of investment and entertainment experience, providing a differentiated solution to founders and business owners in pursuit of growth.”

The inaugural scents, called Windows2Soul, Salted Muse and Blooming Fire, come in two sizes and must be shaken before sprayed, in order “to create alchemy,” according to the Ulta Beauty website.

In a statement the Dutch-Palestinian model said: “fragrance has always been at the center of my life—helping me feel in charge of who I am and my surroundings. From my home to nostalgic memories, to my own energy and connection with others, scent has been an outlet for me.”