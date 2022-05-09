Molly Goddard launches ready-to-wear bridal collection
The new ready-to-wear bridal line features 11 dresses featuring Goddard’s signature hand-smocking and shirring techniques in UK sizes 6 to 20.
The styles represent Goddard’s most recognised voluminous styles available in mini, midi and full-length styles developed in Italian tulle, taffeta and Spanish cotton voile and organdie all made in England.
Highlights include the hand smocked Agyness dress with frill trimmed sleeves in soft Italian tulle and lined with a contrasting blue silk and the dramatic Cumulus mini dress constructed in a stiff Italian tulle with seven hand-smocked panels and a 41-metre hem.
Other styles include the Saturnia bridal dress with a simple fitted bodice and a voluminous skirt, decorated with multiple tiers of hand-gathered frills, and the cotton organdie Solly dress with its voluminous silhouette created by a hand-smocked panel under the bust.
The ready-to-wear bridal collection also includes veils in ivory, blue and coral pink, a lambswool cardigan with tulle overlay and a frilled tulle bolero.
Molly Goddard’s ready-to-wear bridal dresses are priced from 1,200 to 4,000 pounds and available exclusively on mollygoddard.com.