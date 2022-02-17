Molly-Mae Hague debuts new PrettyLittleThing collection with catwalk show in London

British fast-fashion e-tailer PrettyLittleThing (PLT) showcased their latest collection with fashion influencer and TV personality Molly-Mae Hague with a diverse and inclusive catwalk show to unofficially kick off London Fashion Week.

Hague, who was named as PLT’s UK and EU creative director in August 2021, held her debut catwalk show at The Londoner Hotel with a collection aimed at transitioning fans from winter to spring with pieces that offer the “classy London look on a budget” from tailored suits to jumpsuits and trench coats.

Image: PrettyLittleThing

Ahead of the event, Hague told FashionUnited that the collection, which has been six months in the making, has been designed to be “timeless and elevated,” and "not throwaway fashion - these are wearable pieces that girls will have in their wardrobes for months and years.”

“This collection is unlike anything we’ve ever done before,” explained Hague. “It’s about creating aspirational looks that our girls are going to want to wear again, and again, on a budget, while being super inclusive, as the looks go up to a UK size 30.”

Image: PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing and Molly-Mae presents an inclusive and diverse catwalk show

This inclusive approach was seen throughout the catwalk show, with Hague selecting models including disabled influencer Tess Daly, plus-sized models Kyra Jaye and Kaffya Azaman, and Muslim model and influencer Billy Marsal. The casting aimed to represent everyone who shops at PLT by highlighting how her collection can be worn by all, no matter shape, size, ethnicity or disability, with the looks showcased side-by-side on different body shapes.

Image: PrettyLittleThing

“We try every look on different size girls as we are a very inclusive brand, and that’s something we stand by so strongly” added Hague. “We’ve got models in the catwalk that are plus sizes, girls with disabilities, we’ve got all different shapes, sizes, and races – you name it – because our PLT customer is not just one girl, we target so many different girls and it’s important that they feel included.”

The collection itself is described as a “palette cleanser after months of understated outfits,” and features a modern take on tailoring and layering that is true to Hague’s style, while keeping PLT at its core. There were bold and confident hip-hugging day dresses to co-ord pantsuits, elevated faux leather trench coats and sleek jumpsuits, as well as luxe loungewear.

Image: PrettyLittleThing

Move to become PLT creative director was an organic move, explains Molly-Mae

Image: PrettyLittleThing

Hague also revealed that becoming creative director at PLT “naturally developed” after collaborating with the brand for several years, however, she did add that her position at the company isn’t as senior as people may think.

"I’m not in charge of the whole brand, I think people get it twisted and think I’ve come in to flip the brand upside down. But that’s just not the case.

"I come in most days and give my creative input where I can and I give my ideas. Since being a consumer since the age of 14, I know what I want to see from this brand. I’ve gone from being a PLT customer to an influencer to an ambassador to now the creative director. I’ve taken that gradual move up, so I know what the brand needs to give the customers and how we can improve it."

The former Love Island star also added that she is learning every day in her role from the “talented team” at PLT, and she is always looking to do more and that her next project will be developing accessories and footwear.

“They're always included in my collections, but we don't spend the most time looking at them, it's mainly the clothes. I'm excited to have a look into jewellery, like earrings and necklaces, footwear and bag, because accessories are a massive part of the website.”

Image: PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing catwalk event targeted by protestors

The show didn’t run without controversy, as model Brett Staniland, who was a contestant on the 2021 series of Love Island, was among demonstrators outside the Londoner Hotel, protesting against the wages of Boohoo factory staff, which owns PLT.

Staniland’s sign read: “There’s nothing pretty about wage theft.”

While another protestor held a sign stating: “Boohoo CEO net worth: £1.42 billion. Leicester garment maker £3.50 per hour.”

Image: PrettyLittleThing