Moncler commits to going fur-free and joins Fur Free Retailer

Luxury Italian fashion brand Moncler has confirmed it is committing to going fur-free and will begin phasing out the use of all fur in its collection.

In a statement, Moncler said that it will stop sourcing fur, obtained from animals specially bred or captured in the wild, from this year and that its last collection to feature fur will be autumn/winter 2023.

The decision it states is in-line with its “ongoing commitment to responsible business practices” and builds on the brand’s constructive and long-term engagement with the Italian animal rights organisation LAV as a representative of the Fur Free Alliance.

Animal advocates Four Paws, Humane Society International/UK, LAV and PETA, have all praised Moncler for joining Gucci, Versace, Prada, Valentino, Armani, and Canada Goose, who have also permanently banned fur from their collection.

To highlight going fur-free, Moncler is also joining the global Fur Free Retailer scheme, which features more than 1,500 brands worldwide that have renounced fur fashion. The scheme allows consumers to source accurate information about a retailer’s fur policy, allowing them to make an informed choice when shopping, and to promote ethical consumerism.

Simone Pavesi, LAV manager for the animal free fashion area, said in a statement: “LAV applauds Moncler for the responsible decision to permanently discontinue animal furs from its collections. Our commitment to Moncler and all fashion companies continues towards new goals for an increasingly sustainable fashion and for the protection of animals.”

Joh Vinding, chairman of the Fur Free Alliance, added: “We praise Moncler for shedding the cruelty associated with the fur trade. It is becoming increasingly clear that today’s consumers and brands want nothing to do with the appalling suffering of animals used for fur fashion.”

Image: Moncler; 'Born to Protect' collection

Moncler expands sustainable ‘Born to Protect’ collection

The announcement coincided with Moncler launching its second ‘Born To Protect’ collection made from lower impact materials, extending beyond jackets to incorporate a full range of ready-to-wear apparel and accessories for men, women and children.

Materials used for fabrics and other components include recycled nylon and polyester, organic cotton, and other materials such as wool and down sourced according to specific sustainability standards.

The use of lower impact materials is also extended to all Moncler’s product packaging, including shopping bags and gift boxes made from a mix of recycled paper and paper sourced from responsibly managed forests, while handles are made of organic cotton, and garment covers are made from recycled plastic bottles.

Image: Moncler; 'Born to Protect' collection

To accompany the new collection, a visual campaign and short film merge ‘recycled’ archival footage and alpine images in homage to Moncler’s mountain DNA to highlight its commitment to protecting people and the planet.

Going fur-free and expanding its sustainable offering forms part of Moncler’s Sustainability Plan 2020-25, which focuses on five strategic drivers: climate action, circular economy, fair sourcing, enhancing diversity, and giving back to local communities. Moncler’s commitments include ensuring that 50 percent of nylon used in its collections are sustainable by 2025, more than 80 percent of nylon scraps are recycled by 2023, and it stops using single-use conventional plastics by 2023.