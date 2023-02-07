Moncler Genius to take over Olympia London for LFW show

Moncler Genius is planning a “monumental” London Fashion Week debut at Olympia London to set the tone for what it calls a “redefining year of Genius” featuring Pharrell Williams, Rick Owens and Alicia Keys.

The event will take place on February 20 and go up against the other highly anticipated show of LFW, the debut of Daniel Lee at Burberry. The ‘Art of Genius 2023’ will be a “live show on a grand scale,” adds Moncler, and will unveil the creators, concepts and collections for 2023 under one roof.

The LFW debut aims to showcase the power of collaboration in the luxury industry that Moncler Genius has created since its launch in 2018, as well as evolve the concept from purely fashion collaborations to a platform for co-creation across different industries.

The company added: “The platform now evolves from the established concept of collaboration, which merges two sets of brand codes together, entering a new phase of co-creation focused on human creative skill and imagination to make something each brand couldn’t achieve on its own.

“The platform goes beyond fashion, exploring the boundaries of creation at the intersections of art, design, entertainment, music, sport, and culture.”

Moncler Genius unveils LFW line-up

The ‘Art of Genius 2023’ line-up features previous collaborators and friends of the brand including Alicia Keys, Pharrell Williams, Palm Angels, and Frgmt, as well as Mercedes-Benz, Adidas Originals, Salehe Bembury, and Roc Nation by Jay-Z.

“Each co-creator brings their own unique brand of Genius to the potent mix, challenging the boundaries of what’s possible while presenting immersive experiences and performances that represent their creative visions,” adds Moncler Genius. “It’s a multi-format arena for creativity to be appreciated for all its beauty and emotional power.”

The Moncler + Rick Owens collection will also be part of the event, with the brand adding that Owen will “challenge the possibilities of design beyond fashion”.

Moncler is also inviting the public to participate in the event with tickets available via registration at moncler.com. The event will also be livestreamed with the brand promising "exclusive content" for logged-in visitors.

“Expect the unexpected,” added Moncler in a statement.

London Fashion Week runs from February 17 to 21.