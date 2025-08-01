Moncler Grenoble to hold AW26 show in Aspen

Italian fashion brand Moncler Grenoble is heading to the US for its next outdoor immersive showcase.

The brand will showcase its autumn/winter 2026 collection in Aspen, Colorado, on January 31, 2026, to mark Moncler Grenoble’s first American ski destination show for the brand.

The move follows Moncler Grenoble previously holding alpine experience in the Swiss peaks of St. Moritz in 2024 and at the altiport of Courchevel in March, which is Europe’s highest airport at 6,588 feet.

In Aspen, Moncler Grenoble promises to unveil its “latest evolution” with a collection that intersects high performance and high style, designed “for every facet of mountain life – on and off the slopes”.

It hopes that the event will speak to “the very core of Moncler’s mountain DNA”. The news comes as Moncler's revenues in the Americas increased by one percent to 147.9 million euros in the first half of the year.