Moncler reboots Grenoble brand as High Performance collection

Moncler is re-branding its decade old Grenoble collection as a high performance brand.

The directional move is featured in a new short film featuring skier Richard Permin, a Moncler brand ambassador. Shot in Chile by Jona Lindstroem, Mr Permin can be seen navigating the ski slopes in uber challenging conditions, wearing high performance and protective gear from the new collection.

Initially rolled out at luxury ski resorts in Switzerland, France and US, a series of pop-up stores will open in the new year, including in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Isetan, Shinsegae Gangnam in Seoul and China’s Shanghai P66.

The company’s chief brand officer Gino Fisanotti told Footwear News of Grenoble’s development: “The brand is part of our DNA, it truly belongs to us and now we will double down on the technical aspect.”

Havings its roots in the outdoors, Grenoble will extends its ski and performance offer with a summer range as “consumer behavior has changed toward the mountains and a technical collection [works] year-round,” Mr Fisanotti said.

Moncler Grenoble was named after the Olympic Games hosting city in 1968 when the brand was the official outfitter for the French national ski team.