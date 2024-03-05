Mondottica to produce Reebok performance eyewear

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), the global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform, has confirmed a partnership with Mondottica Group, the premium eyewear brand partner and design specialist, for its sportswear brand Reebok.

Mondottica Group will design, manufacture, and distribute Reebok-branded performance eyewear and sunglass products for men, women, boys and girls.

Steve Robaire, executive vice president of Reebok at Authentic, said in a statement: “Through our partnership with Mondottica Group, we're expanding the Reebok brand into the realm of eyewear.

“This product offering allows us to provide our consumers with high-performance, stylish eyewear that complements their active lifestyles.”

The Reebok eyewear collection will feature a mix of acetate and metal styles with Reebok branded filled enamel logos and integrated spring hinges and custom core wires, aimed at catering “to various consumer tastes and preferences”.

The debut collection, which previewed at the Mido Eyewear Show, comprises 24 models for optical and 16 for sun with a gender split, 70 percent men and 30 percent women. The range will be available globally across optical retailers, key department stores, speciality retailers and online.

Tony Pessok, chief executive of Mondottica, added: "Reebok is one of the world’s most respected sports lifestyle brands. Mondottica Group is extremely pleased to sign a global eyewear partnership with Authentic and to have previewed the debut 2024 collection of sports-inspired eyewear at the Mido Eyewear Show.”