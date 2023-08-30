Monki and Iggy Jeans launch limited-edition denim collection

Swedish brands Monki and Iggy Jeans have created a limited-edition denim capsule collection featuring “experimental, sophisticated pieces”.

The nine-piece ‘Monki x Iggy Jeans’ collection, launching on September 5, combines Monki’s distinctive style with Iggy Jeans’ expressive print aesthetic to offer an exclusive line featuring jeans, T-shirts, a mini skirt and vest that are designed to mix and match.

Key colours of the collection are black, blue and green, taking inspiration from Ingrid Berg, founder of Iggy Jeans, favourite combination. The colours come to life in the form of a green spike print taking inspiration from radio waves, seen across jeans, a denim mini skirt and a matching vest.

Monki x Iggy Jeans collection Credits: Monki

While playful blue bow applications, a homage to Berg’s childhood bow obsessions, is featured as detailing on jeans, T-shirt and denim jacket.

Commenting on the collaboration, Berg, said in a statement: “I’m happy to work with a brand like Monki that conveys the essence of being a girl in such a light-hearted yet punky way. I wanted to do this collaboration because it gave me the chance to showcase my signature prints and designs to a larger audience than ever before.

“I hope the Monki community is as excited about this limited edition drop as I am, and I can’t wait to see how they style these pieces.”

The exclusive ‘Monki x Iggy Jeans’ collection will be available in sizes XXS to XXL and 24 to 40 and will launch at Monki.com and in selected stores from the beginning of September. Prices range from 19.99 to 64.99 pounds.

Monki x Iggy Jeans collection Credits: Monki

Monki x Iggy Jeans collection Credits: Monki