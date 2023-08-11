Monsoon unveils new design direction for childrenswear

British fashion retailer Monsoon has unveiled a “bold new direction” for its Monsoon Children’s autumn/winter 2023 collection, inspired by creative workshops it hosted with children and young people.

The new direction for the childrenswear line, geared towards its target age group of three to 13, features a host of characters and motifs inspired by children’s drawings, including an alien on a skateboard, a happy face and a “cheeky” apple.

Monsoon notes in the press release that the collection aims to capture” the imagination of curious, creative children who value comfort as well as playful design,” with a range that includes jumpsuits, co-ord sets, beanie hats, sweaters, skirts and dresses in a palette of bold colours, with pieces for both boys and girls.

Monsoon Children AW23 collection Credits: Monsoon Children

The new collection will be available in selected Monsoon stores, including Westfield Stratford City, Dundrum, Westfield London, Bluewater, Birmingham, Edinburgh and 21 international stores, from August 21.

The launch comes six months after the opening of the Monsoon Children flagship boutique in Westfield Stratford City, designed to offer a modern and appealing retail environment imagined through a child’s eyes. It has playful yet practical features, including eye-catching arched doorways with a large one for adults and a smaller one just for children and bright wall hangings.

The new design direction for Monsoon Children will sit alongside its other lines, including ‘Land of Wonder,’ a fairytale-inspired collection of dresses, wings and jackets, as well as back to school, partywear and the holiday shop.

Monsoon Children AW23 collection Credits: Monsoon Children

Monsoon Children AW23 collection Credits: Monsoon Children