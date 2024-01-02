Moose Knuckles launches collection with Pleasures

Luxury outerwear brand Moose Knuckles has launched a capsule collection with LA-based streetwear brand Pleasures.

The limited-edition collection draws inspiration from both Moose Knuckles' Canadian heritage and the LA lifestyle while marring “high-end, city-driven luxury with an edgy, punk aesthetic”.

The Moose Knuckles x Pleasures capsule includes a black skeleton cropped quilted puffer jacket featuring contrasting white embroidery alongside two hoodies manufactured from 100 percent cotton and myriad technical detailing for added comfort. One hoodie features skeletons, while the other has a Romanesque statue with flowers.

Moose Knuckles collaborative collection with Pleasures Credits: Moose Knuckles

Logo sweatpants and graphic T-shirts round out the apparel collection, alongside a super-soft branded knit Balaclava and Beanie along with supple skeleton-embossed leather gloves.

The collaboration will be available to purchase online from January 16, from Moose Knuckles and Pleasures, as well as Saks Fifth Avenue, BSTN, Holt Renfrew and Flannels. Prices range from 145 to 895 US dollars.

Moose Knuckles collaborative collection with Pleasures Credits: Moose Knuckles

Moose Knuckles collaborative collection with Pleasures Credits: Moose Knuckles