Moschino menswear to return to Milan catwalk after four years

Moschino menswear is to show during Milan men’s fashion week, after an hiatus of four years.

The Aeffe-owned brand announced it will show on 19 June during Milano Moda Uomo, which runs from 17 to 21 June.

The last collection shown during MFW was in January 2018, with Moschino’s Creative Director Jeremy Scott commenting: “Returning to the catwalk with the men's collection in Milan has been a desire of mine for a long time. I'm happy to be back.”

In recent seasons New York, Los Angeles and Rome have seen the unveiling of Moschino’s men’s collections. The brand also expanded its ranges to include resort and pre-fall collections.

Last year Aeffe acquired the remaining 30 percent of Moschino’s shares from Sinv Holding, Sinv Real Estate and Sinv Lab, increasing its stake to full equity ownership. The Group also operates Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and Pollini brands.