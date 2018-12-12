Moschino to show men's collection in Rome

Rome if you want to, Rome around the world. You can join Jeremy Scott and Moschino there now too. The luxury brand has announced they plan on showing their men's 2019 show and women's pre-fall 2019 collections with a runway show to be held on January 8.

“I have chosen to show the collection in Rome at the historic Cinecittà studios as the show is an homage to the great Federico Fellini who filmed some of his most iconic films there,” Scott said to WWD. “I’ve taken inspiration from his body of work and the amazing characters he has created from the films ‘Roma,’ ‘La Dolce Vita,’ ‘Satyricon,’ ‘8 1/2’ and ‘Casanova,’ to name a few.”

The Cinecittà has been the site of runway shows in the past, including Karl Lagerfeld's 2015 Métiers d'Art show. The Moschino show will overlap with the first day of Pitti Uomo, the Milan men's tradeshow.

Scott is known for going international for Moschino's runway shows, having also shown in London and Los Angeles.

Moschino was recently able to further democratize their cult following with their collaboration with H&M which is already going for resale on sites like Grailed and eBay for three to four times the original cost. Scott's been at Moschino since 2014, and Moschino-mania is still thriving.

photo: via Moschino.com