Mr Chow launches debut fashion collection

Famed restaurant Mr Chow, known for its authentic Beijing cuisine and celebrity clientele, has launched its inaugural clothing collection to extend “its culinary expertise to fashion”.

The limited-edition collection includes T-shirts, hoodies, hats, and joggers in black and white colourways. Every garment is pre-shrunk “to ensure a perfect fit” and includes the Mr Chow logo on the front, while the back boasts the evocative 1997 artwork by Helmut Newton, ‘Doctor M. Chow, Operating’.

In addition, there is also a design featuring the famed portrait of Michael Chow by Andy Warhol, taken in 1985. Mr Chow collaborated with the Andy Warhol Foundation to license the apparel showcasing Warhol’s work on white and black hoodies.

Founders Michael and Vanessa Chow enlisted the expertise of Henry Viens and Liza Perez of Doheny Drive, the Los Angeles-based luxury apparel manufacturing and marketing company to create the entirely made-in-L.A. collection.

Vanessa Chow, who spearheaded the project, said in a statement: "This collection is the culmination of a labour of love infused with a deep admiration for fashion and art. It's a manifestation of a vision I've long nurtured that embodies creative spirit and bold ambition.

"Working in collaboration with Michael is a fusion of our shared love for artistic expression, and this is only a prelude to collections, collaborations, and visionary ideas that await. The goal is to redefine luxury and leave a mark on the fashion world and beyond."

The collection is available at select Mr Chow locations and online at mrchow.com.