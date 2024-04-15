Mr P. unveils golf collaboration with G/Fore

Mr P., the private label from luxury menswear e-tailer Mr Porter, has launched a limited-edition golf collection with LA-based golf apparel brand G/Fore.

The 12-piece collection features seven ready-to-wear styles, including two cotton polos in a stone and blue colourway with navy trims and two open-collar polos, a silhouette synonymous with Mr P., in pink and faded denim, alongside a pair of stretch twill trousers and shorts in stone and single pleat trousers in black.

The collection also includes two existing G/Fore golf shoe silhouettes - the Gallivanter, available in navy smooth leather with the Mr P. logo featured on the underside of the shoe, and the Gallivan2r, available in white with a navy and sky blue trim.

Mr P. x GFore collection Credits: Mr Porter

Rounding of the collection is the Daytona golf bag in navy with Mr P. embroidery on front pocket and zippers, alongside a cotton crochet bucket hat and cabretta leather glove, both available in white featuring the Mr P. x G/Fore logo.

To mark the collaboration, Mr Porter said it will donate 50 percent of net profits from the collection for one month from April 15 to the Mr Porter Health In Mind Fund powered by Movember, supporting men’s mental and physical health initiatives to help men lead healthier, longer lives.

Mr P. x G/Fore collection Credits: Mr Porter

Alongside the collaborative collection, Mr P. has also launched its own 19-piece golf-inspired range of ready-to-wear and footwear, for those seeking “an alternative to high-performance technical apparel, or for golfers who are inspired by fairway style, on and off the course”.

The edit features blouson jackets, available in suede and microcheck seersucker finishes and matching seersucker trousers, statement stripe print long- and short-sleeved polo shirts alongside Jacquard and textured open-collar polos. Additional highlights include a knitwear vest and cardigan featuring an embroidered varsity style “P” emblem and two pairs of Mr P.’s ever-popular Derbies reinterpreted as technical golf shoes.

Olie Arnold, style director at Mr Porter, said in a statement: “Following the success of Mr P.’s first golf collection, we are delighted to bring our customers a new range, this time with pieces in partnership with leading golf brand G/Fore.

“G/Fore echoes Mr P.’s dedication to timelessness and uncompromising quality while marrying its contemporary approach to design with the sport’s rich history. Whether teeing off at noon or enjoying a post-round refreshment at the 19th hole, the collection has been designed for golf enthusiasts who are as passionate about their style as their game.”