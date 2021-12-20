Mr Porter launches 10th anniversary watch collection

To mark their 10th anniversary, Mr Porter has partnered with 10 global watch brands to curate unique pieces and narratives around the number “10”. The retailer worked with Baume & Mercier, Bell & Ross, Cartier, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Oris, Panerai, Ressence, Roger Dubuis, and Vacheron Constantin to produce these collectible watches.

Jaeger-LeCoultre and Vacheron Constantin have both expanded their narrative from a single model to a wider series. Jaeger-LeCoultre has taken their signature Reverso and created exclusive engraved pieces across five cities around the world – Hong Kong, London, Milan, New York, and Paris. Vacheron Constantin has delved into its Les Collectionneurs archive to source 10 vintage pieces across its Overseas, Prestige de la France, 2215, and 222 models among others for the collection. Each watch has been carefully restored by Vacheron Constantin’s dedicated restoration master watchmakers.

Alongside the watch collection, London-based accessories brand Rapport has created an exclusive leather single-watch case, with ‘10’ stamped in gold on each side. Prices for the ten pieces in the collection range from 3250 dollars to 158,000 dollars.

Mr Porter first launched its luxury watches category in 2013, being one of the first global e-commerce only platforms to do so. Since then, the category has expanded to 28 prestigious watch and clock brands and 12 accessories brands, with collaborations on more than 25 unique pieces across 15 brands.

“We are thrilled to end our 10th Anniversary celebrations with such a unique blend of timepieces, all exclusively for Mr Porter,” said Fiona Firth, managing director of Mr Porter. “Throughout this year, we have focused on craftmanship and discoverability, bringing our customers a highly curated mix of product and brands which embody these pillars. Our 10th Anniversary Watch Collection is a perfect example, showcasing both small and larger manufacturers, each with an individual story to tell. From starting with one brand to almost 30, Mr Porter has grown into a leading e-commerce watch retailer, where our customers can shop over for their new timepiece alongside over 550 other brands and provided with the best-in-class convenience, service, product variety, and customer experience.”