Mr Porter launches collection celebrating US designers

Luxury online menswear retailer Mr Porter has launched a campaign and capsule collection celebrating American designers.

The exclusive 'Mr Porter in America’ capsule debuts on October 19 and features 40 brands with more than 600 pieces across ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories, and fine jewellery.

The capsule aims to celebrate American menswear and includes designers such as Tom Ford, Ralph Lauren, Thom Browne, and Bode, as well as Rhude, Gallery Dept., The Elder Statesman, Shay, Foundrae, Sid Mashburn, Jacques Marie Mage, Eliou, Santangelo and Luis Morais.

Mr Porter also added that the collection will feature an exclusive capsule from Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God in December 2022.

Within the collective capsule, Mr Porter will also introduce 12 new brands to the site, including Cherry LA, Greg Yuna, Jeff Hamilton, and Collina Strada, as it looks to champion US craft and creativity.

Image: Mr Porter

Mr Porter places spotlight on American brands with new capsule and campaign

Highlights include Bode’s homage to US tourism, Tom Ford’s Texas-inspired capsule, and Rhude’s Napa Valley collection.

The ‘Mr Porter in America’ collection will be celebrated with a global campaign that draws inspiration from American coastal culture, downtown culture spotlighting nightlife and streetwear, and the pioneer spirit capturing the essence of adventure in the great outdoors. There will also be exclusive editorial content across Mr Porter’s platforms including a sneak peek into The Elder Statesman’s Los Angeles factory, an interview with NY-based jeweller Greg Yuna and a feature on Miami’s emerging subcultural nightlife spots.

Sam Kershaw, buying director at Mr Porter, said in a statement: “The US has always heavily influenced us from an artistic and commercial point of view. From established brands such as Tom Ford and Ralph Lauren to contemporary talents including Cherry LA and Gallery Dept., we are proud to bring this unique and one-of-a-kind collection to our global customers.”

The ‘Mr Porter in America’ capsule ranges in price from 26 - 28,900 pounds / 30 - 33,000 US dollars / 30 - 33,200 euros.