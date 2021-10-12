Mr Porter launches ‘Go Out’ capsule coincides with mental health awareness campaign

Luxury e-tailer Mr Porter has launched a 31-brand capsule collection ‘Go Out’ inspired by the outdoors, with all profits from sales between October 11-31 going to the retailer’s Health in Mind Fund, powered by the Movember charity.

The ‘Go Out’ capsule is a curated collection of the “world’s best” outdoor and lifestyle brands and features more than 350 products from brands including The North Face, Patagonia, Snow Peak, Aztech Mountain and Heimplanet.

The collection also introduces eight new brands such as Klättermusen, Helinox, Norbit by Hiroshi Nozawa and Epperson Mountaineering, and features 39 pieces that are fully exclusive to Mr Porter.

Image: courtesy of Mr Porter

The capsule coincides with a 10-day celebration of Mr Porter Health in Mind and World Mental Health Day with a dedicated social and content-first campaign focusing on the importance of men’s mental and physical health, the value of wellness and the power of friendship. The activity will culminate on October 17 when the luxury retailer will activate #MrPorterGoOut across its social and editorial channels.

Fiona Firth, managing director at Mr Porter, said in a statement: “Go Out couldn’t be more pertinent for this year’s campaign. We are celebrating the great outdoors and the power of friendship that many of us longed for in recent times and came to appreciate so much more. Our aim is to inspire, educate and drive awareness of the highs and lows men face today in a busy, modern era, with their mental and physical health being at the core.

“Mr Porter Health In Mind continues to drive this vital conversation through its digital platforms and ongoing partnership with Movember and, with the support of our brands, contributors, networks and global audiences, we can propel change. #MrPorterGoOut will support this by raising crucial funds through our curated capsule collection and direct donations to the Health In Mind Fund, alongside creating conversations to inspire men to lead healthier, happier and more fulfilling lives. Working together, we can really make a difference.”

Image: courtesy of Mr Porter