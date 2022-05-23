Mr Porter launches second Small World collection

Mr Porter has launched its second Small World collection, showcasing a “carefully curated” selection of global brands that demonstrate a commitment to the luxury website’s Craftsmanship Code and champion responsible style.

The Small World capsule collection spans ready-to-wear, swimwear, underwear, accessories, fine jewellery, and homeware and celebrates craftsmanship, responsibly made products and local communities.

All brands featured have to demonstrate one or more of the Mr Porter Craftsmanship Code’s six key pillars: Heritage Craft, Future Craft, Made Locally, Made To Last, Made With High Standards Of Animal Welfare and Made From Considered Materials, while also maintaining their unique regional authenticity and artisanal heritage.

Image: Mr Porter

This year’s collection features 319 product listings, of which 164 are exclusive to Mr Porter, from 22 brands from across the globe from Indonesia, Nigeria and Brazil to the UK, France, Portugal and Japan, all offering “something truly special”.

Of the 22 brands, 10 are new to Mr Porter, including Karu Research, Corridor, La Paz, Clothsurgeon, Cottle, King Kennedy Rugs, Adish, Carleen, Obida and Lady White Co.

Sam Kershaw, buying director at Mr Porter, said in a statement: “Mr Porter is pleased to continue its commitment to our Craftsmanship Code with this year’s Small World collection. We are proud to continue to support localised, artisanal producers as much as we do our established global brands – bringing together these innovative creators to enable our inquisitive customers to discover new brands and world-class products they may have not come across before.

“We support brands who forge connections in community, allowing Mr Porter to be a place of discovery for our customers. This allows us to help them find the products they require to live a stylish and fulfilling life.”

Image: Mr Porter

Other brands part of the Small World collection includes De Bonne Facture, Blackhorse Lane Ateliers, 11.11/Eleven Eleven, Japan Best, Space Available, Stòffa, Elhanati, Healers Fine Jewelry, Fernando Jorge, Lauren Rubinski, Alexandra Llewellyn and Post-Imperial.

Image: Mr Porter