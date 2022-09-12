Mr Porter launches vintage watch offering in the UK

Mr Porter is now selling vintage timepieces as part of its continued expansion of its luxury watch category, curated in partnership with UK-based collectable vintage, neo-vintage and preowned watch experts Brothers London.

The assortment includes nine rare vintage watches that “pay tribute to the history of horology and watchmaking craftsmanship,” and include Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Piaget, IWC Schaffhausen and Heuer.

The vintage watches are only available to Mr Porter’s UK customers and will range in price from 4,740 to 35,280 pounds.

Maxim De Turckheim, senior buyer of luxury watches and jewellery at Mr Porter, said in a statement: “Vintage watches are having a real moment with certain models going crazy at auction and famous collectors such as Tyler, the Creator and Bad Bunny sporting some serious pieces on social.

“We are delighted to be offering this gorgeous edit of timepieces carefully sourced by Watch Brothers London to our UK customers, including a yellow gold Rolex Midas, Audemars Piguet Tantalum Royal Oak and an IWC Ingenieur in steel and yellow gold. There is definitely something for everyone here targeting all ages, genders and price points.”

Highlights include creations by famed watch designer Gérald Genta, the rare and highly collectable Rolex King Midas featuring a pentagonal shape and solid gold features and the Audemars Piguet's Royal Oak watch, which Genta called the masterpiece of his career. The Audemars Piguet created in 1972 made history as the world's first luxury stainless-steel sports watch. This edition is crafted from dark tantalum with 18-karat pink gold emphasising the diver helmet-inspired octagonal case and bracelet links.

Ben Dunn, founder and owner of Watch Brothers London, added: “Having appreciated the quality and transparency of curation at Mr Porter for a long while, I’m delighted to pull together one of my own for the platform. I believe every piece offers something unique, from precious metals to complications to stone dials, representing everything I personally love and enjoy in the world of watches.”