Mulberry celebrates the Year of the Rabbit with Miffy

British heritage brand Mulberry has unveiled a limited-edition capsule collection with beloved bunny Miffy to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit for Lunar New Year.

The Mulberry x Miffy collection sees the Dutch bunny appearing on a series of bags and accessories, including keyrings, travel and tech accessories, as well as small leather goods and on Mulberry bag styles. Miffy peeks from behind envelope wallets and plays on the straps of Mulberry’s timeless Bayswater bag and features on several new canvas and leather tote designs created specifically for the collection.

Image: Mulberry x Miffy

The collaboration also mirrors Miffy’s signature minimal design and bright palette, with styles coming in “joyful hues” including orange, green, blue, and chalk.

In addition, the collection is underpinned by Mulberry’s ‘Made to Last’ ethos and has been crafted from 100 percent environmentally accredited carbon-neutral leather.

To launch the collaboration, Mulberry has also produced a campaign film that celebrates Miffy’s love of adventure, with the rabbit playing a game of hide and seek in Shanghai.

The Mulberry x Miffy collaboration is available at Mulberry stores globally and on mulberry.com, with prices starting at 45 pounds.

Image: Mulberry x Miffy

Image: Mulberry x Miffy

Image: Mulberry x Miffy

Image: Mulberry x Miffy

Image: Mulberry x Miffy