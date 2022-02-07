Mulberry introduces its softest bag with new quilted styles

Mulberry has launched a new collection of quilted bags, described as the brand’s softest bag to date.

The Mulberry Softie has been named after its distinctive, pillowy feel, while offering a fresh and modern take on the brand’s signature design codes, incorporating the Postman’s Lock against a soft new silhouette and a palette of bold colours.

The quilted style stays true to Mulberry’s ‘Made to Last’ sustainable ethos and has been made with environmentally accredited Nappa Leather, with a smooth finish, recycled nylon lining and filled with responsible down-standard feathers and down.

Image: Mulberry

The bags have been designed to fit daily essentials, with the signature ‘Softie’ coming with a leather top handle and a new paper clip chain shoulder strap. While the ‘Little Softie' has a long chain strap to be worn across the body or doubled up and worn as a shoulder bag and the ‘Big Softie,’ is a tote designed to carry it all.

The Mulberry Softie collection is available in a range of “mood-boosting colours designed to stimulate the senses,” including vibrant coral orange, pared-back cornflower blue and wild primrose, in addition to the classic black and tobacco brown.

The Softie is available globally in Mulberry stores and online. Prices for the collection start from 1,250 pounds.

Image: Mulberry

Image: Mulberry

Image: Mulberry