Mulberry joins Vestiaire Collective's new ‘Brand Approved’ programme

British heritage brand Mulberry is following in the footsteps of Alexander McQueen to become one of the first partners of Vestiaire Collective’s ‘Brand Approved’ programme.

Vestiaire Collective launched the ‘Brand Approved’ programme in mid-February, offering brands the opportunity to “disrupt traditional retail cycles through collaboration within their resale platform,” by allowing designer labels the chance to support a circular, sustainable approach to fashion.

As the largest designer and maker of luxury leather goods in the UK, Mulberry said in a statement that teaming up with Vestiaire Collective marked: “An important step forward in our ambition to provide a fully circular product offering, and to see our collections passed down from generation to generation.”

Mulberry has been selling pre-loved bags in selected stores across the UK through The Mulberry Exchange circular economy programme launched in early 2020. By expanding the initiative online through Vestiaire Collective, Mulberry said that it allowed it to “broaden the reach of this initiative and offer a new audience access to pre-loved Mulberry goods that have been designed from the very beginning to champion circularity and enduring craftsmanship”.

Fully authenticated and refurbished Mulberry products will be available to purchase on a dedicated ‘Brand Approved’ page on Vestiaire Collective from March 15. The first bags selected showcase rare silhouettes and limited-edition pieces that have been authenticated and revived by Mulberry’s restoration artisans in Somerset.

Mulberry chief executive Thierry Andretta, said in a statement: “Mulberry was founded in 1971 with a Made to Last ethos at the heart of both our design and manufacturing philosophy, and it continues to guide us today. When we launched the Mulberry Exchange last year, we received an extremely positive reaction from our customers.

“Through this partnership with Vestiaire Collective, we are extending that offer through their innovative business model, supporting the availability of truly sustainable luxury choices for Mulberry’s global community.”

Vestiaire Collective co-founder and president Fanny Moizant, added: “The recently launched ‘Brand Approved’ service aims to highlight the importance of durability in fashion, celebrating pieces that are crafted to stand the test of time. We are passionate about supporting brands to embed circularity in their model so we are incredibly pleased to welcome Mulberry to the programme, supporting them to further extend their circularity ambitions.”