Mulberry launches collection with Alexa Chung

Mulberry is continuing its 50th-anniversary celebrations with a design collaboration with Alexa Chung, who inspired one of the fashion brand’s most iconic bags.

The heritage brand describes Chung as a “long-time friend” and her collaboration is part of its Mulberry Editions as a nod to their “shared history,” as the TV personality turned designer was the inspiration for Mulberry’s 2010 Alexa bag , which was relaunched in 2020.

Commenting on the collaboration, her design debut for the house, Chung said in a statement: “I thought it was a great, quite rare opportunity. I never expected to be invited to actually design my own Mulberry bag, which is really a dream come true.”

Launching on July 12, Mulberry x Alexa Chung limited-edition capsule collection features two styles, a “roomy” shoulder bag called the ‘Big Guy,’ and a compact clutch, the ‘Little Guy,’ both of which have a “go-everywhere, wear-as-you-wish spirit”.

Image: courtesy of Mulberry

The collection draws on Chung’s personal style, “masculine formality offset with a vintage romance and a deep appreciation for British design,” as well as the effortless, sleek style of 70s style icons, like Charlotte Rampling and Lauren Hutton, explains Mulberry .

Mulberry continues 50th-anniversary collaborations with Alexa Chung

The bags take their cues from vintage satchels and the Elkington briefcase that inspired the original Alexa, with the ‘Big Guy’ and ‘Little Guy’ featuring chain straps and a boxy, streamlined silhouette.

The colour palette ranges from classic, earthy shades such as black, dark chocolate and tan and “peppy, optimistic tones” likes Apple Green and Denim Blue. Materials include glossy crocodile-effect patent leather, velvet and suede.

Launching alongside the line-up is an edit of complementary Alexa bags, which are released in the same colour palette.

Image: courtesy of Mulberry

The Mulberry x Alexa Chung also continues the fashion brands commitment to sustainability and responsible manufacturing, with the bags crafted from materials sourced from environmentally rated tanneries and made in Mulberry’s carbon-neutral Somerset factories.

Alexa Chung makes design debut for Mulberry

Chung, said: “Mulberry has always been a brand that’s very close to my heart. The Alexa represents a moment in my life that I’m extraordinarily proud of and feel really lucky to have experienced. It’s nostalgic and sentimental and sweet and joyful.

“This time, I wanted to create something that straddled what the bag means to me personally, but could become that for someone else’s wardrobe. I wanted to make sure that it would endure, become a future classic. I welcome this extension of a relationship that’s been unfolding over decades. We do all like an origin story and something authentic, and I suppose it doesn’t get more authentic than this. In my mind it’s been quite a romantic journey.”

Image: courtesy of Mulberry

Mulberry chief executive, Thierry Andretta, added: “Alexa has been an important part of Mulberry’s history, and it’s an honour to welcome her to the house for this highly personal design collaboration during our 50th anniversary. Since Alexa first caught our eye with her unexpected, confident approach to style, she has also shown herself to be an equally exciting and talented designer who shares our appreciation for bold British design.

“This creative partnership is a natural evolution of our relationship. I am delighted to see her unique interpretation of the house codes in this capsule, which is a wonderful extension of the original Alexa family.”

Chung is the latest designer to collaborate with Mulberry as part of its 50th-anniversary celebrations, last month London-based designer Priya Ahluwalia unveiled her capsule collection celebrating the artistry, rituals and symbolism of Afro-Caribbean hair with a reimagined Mulberry Portobello Tote and a selection of scarves.

Ahluwalia’s collaboration with Mulberry will be followed up with capsules from Richard Malone in September and Nicholas Daley in November .

The Mulberry x Alexa Chung collection is priced from 795 to 1,495 pounds.