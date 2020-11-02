Mulberry relaunches the Alexa bag

Mulberry is feeling nostalgic for its 50th anniversary and is relaunching one of its most desired silhouettes, the Alexa, the cross-body satchel style that sparked waiting-lists when it first launched in 2010.

The Alexa was named after TV presenter and designer Alexa Chung, who was a devotee of the brand and was frequently spotted with a well-loved vintage Mulberry briefcase by her side. This inspired Mulberry to create a relaxed, modern version of this traditionally formal shape and it soon became one of the most sought after handbag in the Noughties.

The relaunched Alexa for 2020 has been “refined in style,” explains the brand, and has been designed to reflect its commitment to responsible innovation. The range has been made with leather from gold standard, environmentally accredited tanneries and has been crafted at the brand’s carbon-neutral UK factories.

The result it expresses means it has updated its iconic laid-back satchel shape with “a modern, sustainable approach to luxury”.

As with the original Alexa collection, the bag will be available in a trio of sizes, with the classic silhouette complemented by the Mini and bold Oversized styles. The bags will also have a colour palette ranging from tranquil, earthy neutrals, such as charcoal, chestnut, and chalk, to joyful neon shades like neon pink and neon yellow, as well as and key hues of the signature Mulberry palette - Mulberry green, deep amber and black.

To celebrating the return of the Alexa, Mulberry has launched a creative campaign that follows a protagonist through dreamscapes and landscapes on a surreal search for the iconic silhouette. Shot by photographer and director Francesco Nazardo, the campaign stars model Steffi Cook, styled by Eliza Conlon, while the short film has been scored by Oliver Burslem, one of the brand’s regular creative collaborators from the My Local gig series.

An accompanying photo series, shot by Gwen Trannoy, explores a new generation of British creative talent meeting the Alexa for the first time. The portraits feature Trippin co-founder Kesang Ball, gal-dem founder Liv Little, Emily Davies, the floral designer behind Athlyn, and artist/illustrator Elif Yilamazturk. Each of the women was asked to choose a London location for their shoot that holds a special meaning for them, introducing the new silhouette to this familiar setting.

Mulberry is also sponsoring the V&A Museum’s upcoming ‘Bags: Inside Out’ exhibition that is set to open on November 21. The exhibition will feature the original Alexa bag, one from Chung’s private collection, as part of the “It Bag” renaissance in a curation that explores the unique cultural status of bags and their craftsmanship.

The new Alexa will be available globally in Mulberry stores and at mulberry.com and from November 2. Prices start at 895 pounds for Mini Alexa, 1,095 pounds for the Alexa, and 1295 pounds for the Oversized Alexa.

Images: courtesy of Mulberry