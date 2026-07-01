Mulberry returns to London Fashion Week schedule

British heritage brand Mulberry is returning to the London Fashion Week schedule in September to showcase Christopher Kane’s debut collection.

Kane was appointed creative director of ready-to-wear for Mulberry in March, marking a return for the leather goods brand back to the clothing category, as part of the brand’s ‘Back to the Mulberry Spirit’ strategy and its renewed focus on British creativity, craft, and culture.

The ‘Mulberry by Christopher Kane’ show is scheduled for September 20 at 3pm, and will showcase a collection that will be available in stores and online from January 2027.

Andrea Baldo, chief executive at Mulberry, said in a statement: "London has long been a global platform for creativity and culture, making it the ideal stage to debut the Mulberry by Christopher Kane collection.

“We are delighted to join the London Fashion Week schedule, to mark the next chapter in the Back to the Mulberry Spirit strategy and to confirm our absolute commitment in supporting and championing British talent, creativity, and craftsmanship."

Commenting on the addition to the LFW schedule, Laura Weir, chief executive at the British Fashion Council, added: “One of my earliest ambitions as CEO of the British Fashion Council has been to have iconic British brands return to the London Fashion Week schedule, so it is a real pleasure to welcome Mulberry back.

“As one of Britain's most iconic luxury houses, its return strengthens London Fashion Week creatively, culturally, and commercially. This marks an exciting new chapter for the brand under Christopher Kane's creative leadership and an important moment for British fashion.”