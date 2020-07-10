Mulberry scraps ready-to-wear and footwear

Hold on to your Mulberry ready-to-wear and footwear offerings, because they are the last ones you will see. The brand has announced they will be scrapping their ready-to-wear and footwear collections. The company has not renewed its license with Onward Luxury Group, which produced those collections. The news was reported by WWD.

Instead, Mulberry will be focused solely on their leather goods, which make up 90 percent of their business. The current fall 2020 collection, which just landed in stores, will be the last chance for customers to get their hands on Mulberry ready-to-wear and footwear.

Mulberry's recently ceased deal with Onward Luxury Group began five years ago when the brand was trying to become a broader lifestyle brand by growing its ready-to-wear and footwear categories. 2020 has been rough on Mulberry though, like it has with the majority of apparel and retail brands.

In March, Mulberry's creative director Johnny Coca left the brand. Coca was recently appointed creative director of women's accessories at Louis Vuitton.

Mulberry is working hard on adapting its business model to the 21st century. The company has taken a new focus on sustainability, recently releasing 100 percent sustainable leather bags crafted from a blend of Econyl-branded regenerated nylon and sustainable cotton. They are also shifting their business to be more direct-to-consumer. In addition, Mulberry is working on creating a more global pricing structure so the cost of bags is virtually the same worldwide.

photo: via Mulberry.com