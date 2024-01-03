Mulberry teams up with Mira Mikati for Year of the Dragon

British heritage brand Mulberry has teamed up with London-based Lebanese designer Mira Mikati on an exclusive Lunar New Year capsule collection that encapsulates the “joyous spirit” of the Year of the Dragon.

The colourful Mulberry x Mira Mikati capsule collection features bags, ready-to-wear, and accessories showcasing Mikati’s optimistic lens and cheerful iconography.

At the heart of the collaboration is a smiling dragon animation featured across a textural print, bag straps, 3D keyrings and a ready-to-wear motif alongside a kaleidoscope of bright tassels, braided straps, and fringing.

Mulberry x Mira Mikati - Lunar New Year collection Credits: Mulberry

As part of the collaboration is a new Mulberry bag family - the Clovelly Tote and Mini Tote. Crafted from refined flat calf leather, the stripped-back, slouchy silhouette will be available in a vivid colour palette of azure, candy pink, acid yellow, and touches of bright green.

Other highlights include the luxury brand’s signature Antony messenger revamped in the collection’s lively palette, alongside keyrings, small leather goods, ready-to-wear styles and water bottles.

Prices start from 75 pounds and will be available in Mulberry stores and online from January 9.

To celebrate the collaboration, Mikati’s dragon animation will be brought to life as a 3D window installation, crafted in bright green, a colour the luxury brand states signifies luck and new beginnings during the Year of the Dragon.

Mulberry x Mira Mikati - Lunar New Year collection Credits: Mulberry

Mulberry x Mira Mikati - Lunar New Year collection Credits: Mulberry

Mulberry x Mira Mikati - Lunar New Year collection Credits: Mulberry