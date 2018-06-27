Mulberry to launch eyewear line with De Rigo Vision

British luxury brand Mulberry is set to launch a new range of eyewear, after signing a new licensing deal with Italian company, De Rigo Vision.

In a short statement, Mulberry confirmed that De Rigo would manufacture and co-distribute Mulberry eyewear, with the first collection expected to launch for spring/summer 2019.

The collection of sunglasses and optical frames will be designed by the Mulberry design team, led by creative director Johnny Coca, with the aim of building the brand’s “lifestyle image” said the British fashion house. The range will be distributed across Mulberry stores and online, and in selective wholesale and optical stores, currently covering 190 markets.

Commenting on the deal, Mulberry chief executive Thierry Andretta said in a press statement: “We are pleased to collaborate with De Rigo, a leading manufacturer of innovative luxury eyewear.

“Eyewear is complementary to the brand’s core leather goods offering and is an important category in building the lifestyle image that will help develop Mulberry into a global luxury brand.”

Michele Aracri, managing director of De Rigo Vision, added: “We are delighted to collaborate with Mulberry, which shares our commitment to design, innovation and craftsmanship. Mulberry is at an exciting moment in its history and we look to enter this next phase to further develop this distinctive British brand.”

De Rigo Vision produces luxury eyewear for numerous designer brands including Carolina Herrera, Chopard, Lanvin, Dunhill, Nina Ricci and Furla.