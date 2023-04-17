Mulberry unveils collaboration with Axel Arigato

British heritage brand Mulberry has unveiled a collaborative capsule collection with Swedish lifestyle label Axel Arigato inspired by “memorable pop culture moments from the past 50 years”.

The limited-edition collection spans unisex ready-to-wear, bags, footwear and accessories, and marries Axel Arigato's Scandinavian minimalism with Mulberry's timeless British aesthetic, drawing inspiration from the heritage label’s archives.

Albin Johanson, co-founder at Axel Arigato, said in a statement: "Although founded in Sweden, since its inception Axel Arigato has been particularly welcomed by the UK, and so to launch a collaboration with Mulberry, a brand firmly embedded in British fashion history, feels like a naturally intuitive partnership to roll out."

The 35-piece Axel Arigato for Mulberry collection launches today, April 17, and includes a range of fashion-forward leather bags inspired by three archive Mulberry designs. The first silhouette plays on the scale of Mulberry's Oversized Bayswater, the largest version of the brand's original iconic bag, while the second is a top handle bag reworking the Maddison silhouette. The final look is a contemporary shoulder bag inspired by the timeless Westbourne. Each of the bags will be available in a selection of bold colourways, including vibrant emerald green and bright azure blue to monochrome and classic black.

Alongside the bags is a range of apparel and footwear styles featuring spilt-colour trenches, relaxed-fit denim, graphic T-shirts and hoodies, embroidered varsity jackets, and a Mulberry-updated Axel Arigato sneaker. The collection also includes keyrings, a belt, a cap, and jewellery.

The Swedish brand’s Area sneakers, inspired by vintage basketball references, have been adorned with Mulberry’s signature tree emblem and the brand’s iconic Postman's lock and custom strap, which marks a first for the Axel Arigato brand.

Tying the capsule together is a collaborative badge, combining Mulberry’s signature tree with Axel Arigato’s insignia, to create a crest that reflects the “collegiate and community spirit” of the collection.

In addition, Mulberry's iconic hardware has also been reinterpreted for the collaboration, with the Postman's Lock appearing decoratively on hero ready-to-wear styles and footwear, whilst a reworked padlock and key forms a functional closure on the selection of bags.

Mulberry targets younger audience with Axel Arigato collaboration

The collection has also been designed to adhere to Mulberry's ‘Made to Last’ ethos and Axel Arigato's responsible design approach, with all bags produced in the UK at Mulberry's carbon-neutral Somerset factories with environmentally accredited leather. While all footwear has been handmade in Portugal from a combination of leather and polyester produced using recycled PET bottles, and all cotton used is Global Organic Textile (GOT)-certified.

Commenting on the collaboration, Axel Arigato co-founder, Max Svärdh, said: "It's an exciting chapter in Axel Arigato's story to forge a collaboration of this scale with a long-established brand such as Mulberry. Our aim is to bring the youthful, percussive energy which informs our design language by reinterpreting Mulberry's heritage silhouettes through a unique Scandinavian lens."

Both brands will work together to bring the collection to life, co-hosting an event in London this week and an immersive pop-up in the atrium space at NK Stockholm, running from April 17 to May 7.

Thierry Andretta, chief executive at Mulberry, added: “We’re delighted to reveal our collaboration with Axel Arigato, a brand which shares our values of community and creativity. Through Axel Arigato’s innovative and contemporary approach, iconic elements of our Mulberry DNA and archive have been reinterpreted on a collection with sustainability at its core, making this an exciting manifestation of the essence of both our brands.”

Mulberry has released several designer collaborations in recent years, most recently with Paul Smith during Paris Fashion Week in January. The British label has also placed a spotlight on emerging talent with collections designed by Nicholas Daley, Richard Malone, and Priya Ahluwalia.

The Axel Arigato for Mulberry capsule will be available on axelarigato.com and mulberry.com and in the brand's stores worldwide. Prices will range from 45 to 1,950 pounds.

