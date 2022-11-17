Mytheresa unveils latest capsule collection with Balmain

Luxury online retailer Mytheresa has unveiled its third exclusive capsule collection with Parisian fashion house Balmain.

The 14-piece capsule party wear collection is all about “confidence-boosting silhouettes,” explains Balmain, with padded shoulders and transparent illusions seen across bodysuits and cropped tops adorned with sequins and rhinestones. There are also body-hugging skirts and dresses in eye-catching shades of silver, bright pink, and green, and a tailored double-breasted jacket and pants set, finished off with the house's signature embossed buttons.

Image: Balmain x Mytheresa

Commenting on the inspiration for the collection, Olivier Rousteing, creative director at Balmain, said in a statement: "For our third collaboration with Mytheresa, we all knew, from the very beginning what the theme had to be: celebration. Obviously, these are the months when we all get together with friends and family for all the holidays and to ring in the new year.

“But more than that, now that it seems like we're finally moving past the last few years' lockdowns, anxieties, and cancellations— doesn't it seem so very right to finally laugh, dance and raise a glass of champagne? So that's why my team and I looked to the legendary clubs and the joyous nightlife of the '80s for inspiration—we channelled that festive moment's incredible nightlife, adapting several signature Balmain designs to reflect the dazzling disco era's joy-filled sensuality."

The Balmain x Mytheresa is available exclusively from the online retailer.

