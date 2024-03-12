Naked Wardrobe relaunches with new brand identity and product strategy

Los Angeles-based solution-based basics label Naked Wardrobe, founded by three sisters - Shideh, Shida and Shirin Kaviani, is relaunching after 12 years with a new visual brand identity and product strategy, pivoting towards more elevated styles.

Naked Wardrobe, known for its sleek, form-fitting, and stretchy bodysuits, leggings and dresses, as seen on celebrities, including Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez and Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, is shifting away from a fast-fashion approach of releasing weekly new arrivals to creating “true collections” that launch on a monthly basis.

The move it adds will allow it to create on-trend and more sophisticated designs utilising innovative fabrics and advanced technologies to offer an elevated, evolved aesthetic, with its ‘Sculpted Streetwear’ collections becoming a focus for the brand.

The rebrand will also include an updated logo and a new e-commerce website in partnership with Shopify “to seamlessly transition the customer experience”.

The first new launch of the new-look Naked Wardrobe will be the ‘Fluid Sculpt’ collection, which promises “to expertly contour the body while minimising imperfections and effortlessly elevating the modern woman's look as she transitions from day to night”.

It has been designed using advanced technologies to achieve new levels of high-impact sculpting and maximum compression without sacrificing comfort thanks to the fabrication's ribbed texture and maximum recovery capabilities.