Nalebe launches Wonder Woman collection

Luxury footwear brand Nalebe has partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and DC, to launch a capsule Wonder Woman collection.

The Warner Bros. x Nalebe – WB100 Wonder Woman collection, launched to coincide with Warner Bros.’ 100th anniversary, features eight styles that pay homage to Wonder Woman’s costume.

The capsule includes statement silhouettes from both brands, combining Nalebe’s iconic styles, including the Aurum heel inspired by the ‘talking drums’ of West Africa with Wonder Woman’s core values of truth, strength, and compassion.

Credits: Nalebe; Warner Bros. x Nalebe – WB100 Wonder Woman collection

Highlights include the platforms and boots in gold, black and red with a custom crystalised Wonder Woman ‘W’ insignia and a denim ankle boot in a custom gold architectural heel.

Amina Means, creative director and founder of Nalebe said in a statement: “I was so inspired by Wonder Woman’s fearless and iconic character, it was very important for me to be very intentional about how the character could come to life in high heels and embody the female strength and resilience.”

Credits: Nalebe; Warner Bros. x Nalebe – WB100 Wonder Woman collection