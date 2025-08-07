Nanushka joins the London Fashion Week SS26 schedule

Budapest-based contemporary fashion brand Nanushka has joined the official London Fashion Week (LFW) schedule for the first time this season.

Nanushka, part of the Vanguards Group portfolio, will present its spring/summer 2026 collection with a catwalk show on Monday, September 22, featuring womenswear, menswear, and accessories.

In a short statement, Nanushka, which has previously showcased at New York Fashion Week and its local Budapest Central European Fashion Week, said that London is home to its flagship store and café in the heart of Mayfair on 30 Bruton Street.

Sandra Sándor, founder and creative director of Nanushka, said: “London holds a special place in my heart and has been instrumental in my personal growth and professional journey. Studying here provided the foundation and laid the first stones for building Nanushka 20 years ago. “It’s a true honour to not only have our flagship store in London, but also to present a runway show in such a vibrant city this season.”

The Hungarian fashion label was founded by Sándor in 2005, and offers an elegant, modern wardrobe for women and men, made from carefully selected, low-impact materials. In 2024, the brand unveiled a new rebrand with a focus on craftsmanship, detail, and fabric, as well as its sustainable credentials.

The SS26 season of LFW will feature 18 percent more designers on-schedule, showing physically and digitally, than last season. Other key debuts include Indian contemporary label AK|OK Anamika Khanna, as well as debut catwalk showcases from Dreaming Eli, Kseniaschnaider, and Rory William Docherty, while Kyle Ho, Lucia Safdie, and adaptive fashion brand Unhidden will host standalone presentations.

London Fashion Week will run from September 18 to 22.