Naomi Campbell drops travel capsule with Boss

German fashion brand Boss has unveiled a travel capsule collection designed “in close” collaboration with supermodel Naomi Campbell as it looks to accelerate growth in womenswear.

The Naomi x Boss collection launches today, February 15, and has been designed to target the contemporary, sophisticated traveller with a line of “laid-back” essentials inspired by Campbell’s fast-paced lifestyle.

It combines modern silhouettes with the brand’s signature tailoring, along with outerwear, adaptable stretch pieces, premium leisure styles, footwear and accessories. The collection also incorporates innovative technological fabrics, “intended to make life a bit easier,” offering practicality without compromise, such as wrinkle-free, water-repellent, and bacteria-resistant finishes.

Commenting on the collection, Campbell said in a statement: “You'll find pieces in the collection that are versatile and comfortable. These are the kind of pieces that reflect my own lifestyle—always ready for the next adventure, but never compromising on style.

“There's also an anti-crease feature, which means you can be on the move without worrying about wrinkles, and an anti-stress design in the fabric as well."

Naomi x Boss capsule collection Credits: Hugo Boss by Mikael Jansson

Hugo Boss looks to accelerate womenswear growth with Naomi Campbell collaboration

Key pieces include an oversized double-breasted, pinstriped grey suit in wool with a wrinkle-free finish, which comes with an RFID-protective pocket lining designed to block electromagnetic frequencies and prevent contactless card scamming. Alongside super-stretch jersey leggings with zipped hems for adjustable style in an anti-crease fabric that has a bacteria-resistant finish with matching long-sleeve tops.

There is also a cotton-terry sweatshirt featuring a portrait of Campbell on the back, an oversized raincoat with croc-effect embossing with a water-repellent finish and infused with added stretch for comfort, as well as loungewear set consists of a funnel-neck hoodie and loose track pants covered in a purple- or ivory-coloured leopard-print motif.

Marco Falcioni, senior vice president of creative direction at Hugo Boss, added: "It's always an honour to work with Naomi. She was very much involved and passionately invested in this project from the get-go. Of course, it was her idea to create a travel-themed collection, drawing on her own experiences, personal tastes, and preferences.

“She knows what she wants and shared meaningful creative input throughout the development process, mixing the Boss fashion codes with her own iconic style. We had a lot of fun collaborating, working outside our comfort zones, and leaning on one another for insight with specific design challenges as we brought her unique vision to life through the Boss lens.”

Naomi x Boss capsule collection Credits: Hugo Boss by Mikael Jansson

The collection will also support charitable initiatives close to the supermodel’s heart, and in the UK, for every unit sold at Boss stores and on boss.com, the brand will donate one piece of Boss inventory to Smart Works, with a minimum donation of 1,000 units. Smart Works assists unemployed women preparing for job interviews by providing them with new clothing for their business wardrobe and one-to-one coaching, giving each woman the confidence she needs to succeed.

The Naomi x Boss capsule will be available globally in Boss stores and with special pop-ups with key partners, including Selfridges, London and Bloomingdales New York. The collaboration will also be supported by a 360-degree marketing campaign amplified across social media and a large-scale outdoor advertising campaign.

It is not the first time the supermodel has designed a fashion collection. Last year, Campbell teamed up with fast fashion brand PrettyLittleThing, part of the Boohoo Group, on a line featuring dresses, tailoring, separates, jumpsuits, accessories and footwear.