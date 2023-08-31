Naomi Campbell spotlights Black creatives with PrettyLittleThing collaboration

Supermodel Naomi Campbell is spotlighting two Black fashion designers for her upcoming collaboration with fast fashion online retailer PrettyLittleThing launching in September.

Campbell, who has modelled for the likes of Burberry, Prada, and Fendi, has teamed up with emerging fashion designers Victor Anate from Nigeria and Jamaica-born Edvin Thompson, who is based in New York City and runs ready-to-wear label Theophilio, for her ‘PrettyLittleThing collection designed by Naomi Campbell’ collection.

PrettyLittleThing collection designed by Naomi Campbell - Victor Anate Credits: PrettyLittleThing

"This collaboration is an extension of my commitment to create and promote opportunities for young, emerging designers," said Campbell in a statement. "Within my collection, it was important to recognise and include some of the amazing talent that’s out there. I’m very intentional about using my platform to create opportunities for the next generation of creatives from around the world."

The press release reveals that Campbell's “timeless fashion sense” has been combined with the “avant-garde vision” of Anate and Thompson to create pieces that will offer “fun and playful” options for the holiday season. The designers have worked with the supermodel on two key looks with Anata designing a cut-out bodycon design and Thompson an elegant satin off-white dress to complement the collection.

PrettyLittleThing collection designed by Naomi Campbell - Edvin Thompson Credits: PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing to debut Naomi Campbell collaboration during NYFW

‘PrettyLittleThing collection designed by Naomi Campbell’ will debut on September 5 during New York Fashion Week with a catwalk showcase at Cipriani Broadway that promises to be an “electrifying fashion experience, echoing Campbell's ethos of innovation, glamour, and empowerment,” and will be viewable live via the brand’s YouTube channel.

The online retailer states that the 15 looks, featuring dresses, tailoring, separates, jumpsuits, accessories and footwear, which will be released in several colourways, will project “a sense of strength and confidence that Campbell maintains both on and off the runway”.

Credits: PrettyLittleThing; PrettyLittleThing collection designed by Naomi Campbell

The collection will include Campbell’s tailored signature jumpsuit, bold sequin designs, striking outerwear, reimagined chainmail dresses, hints of premium faux leather, and dramatic floor-length items, as well as cocktail dresses embellished with velvet, dazzling sequins, and crystals.

“They are all ideal for individuals looking for a taste of high fashion and a supermodel experience, as they all offer a blend of flair and exclusivity,” added the online retailer.

Chris Parnell, head of design at PrettyLittleThing, said: "This collaboration with Naomi Campbell is a monumental moment for PrettyLittleThing. We are not just launching a new collection; we are making history with the most significant collaboration we've ever undertaken. We can't wait to see our customers wearing these designs.”

‘PrettyLittleThing collection designed by Naomi Campbell’ will launch exclusively on PLT’s website on September 5. Prices will range from 10 to 120 pounds / 15 to 180 US dollars.

