Naomie Harris launches debut fashion collection with Omnes

Actress Naomie Harris has launched her first-ever fashion collection in collaboration with climate-positive, inclusive and accessible fashion brand Omnes, featuring bold red carpet-inspired dresses.

The four-piece, limited-edition Omnes x Naomie Harris capsule collection draws inspiration from Harris' search for the perfect red carpet look while offering consumers “a fresh take on modern occasion wear dressing”.

The dress collection features colour-block designs made from premium and innovative fabrics, including deadstock, organic cotton and recycled materials, produced in London in partnership with award-winning social enterprise Fashion Enter, a centre for ethical garment manufacturing.

Commenting on the collaboration, Harris said in a statement: “When I first discovered Omnes it felt like I had finally found a brand that perfectly aligned with and embodied my ambitions to create a sustainable, size-inclusive, and affordable red carpet capsule collection.

“They were the perfect partner for this collaboration not only because of their ethos, but because they generously gave me creative freedom whilst providing the necessary support I needed as a first-time designer.”

Omnes x Naomie Harris collection Credits: Omnes

Omnes collaborates with actress Naomie Harris on a sustainable dress collection

Highlights from the debut capsule include a striking red caped dress with an adjustable bandeau top produced with premium deadstock polyester from leftover fabric, a black ‘Mariana’ dress with panelled skirt detailing created with Repreve polyester/elastane, a recycled performance fibre, and the ‘Amery,' a one-shoulder gown produced in linen viscose deadstock blend.

The final style is the day-to-night yellow ‘Larsen’ dress with deep v-neck and cut-out waist details and the option to wear with and without detachable shoulder ties. It is made from 100 percent certified organic cotton poplin grown from non-GMO seeds and without the use of any pesticides, biological cycles, and soil well-being.

Omnes x Naomie Harris collection Credits: Omnes

Harris added: “Designing has been my lifelong passion, and during lockdown, I had the opportunity to indulge in it by enlisting an illustrator to bring my ideas to life. The most important aspect of clothing is how it serves a woman's body.

“We wanted this collection to be comfortable, confident, freeing, and bold. Omnes is a brand for every woman which is why we designed these dresses to suit all body shapes with simple cuts that still ensure women stand out through bold, vibrant colours.”

On its first-ever collaboration, Jordan Razavi, founder at Omnes, said: “We are excited to be working with Naomie on our first capsule collection. Our shared values and passion for creating socially and impactful, sustainable fashion has made this a true collaboration and a dream to work on.”

The limited-edition Omnes x Naomie Harris dress collection is available in UK sizes 6 to 20. Prices range from 75 to 165 pounds.

Omnes x Naomie Harris collection Credits: Omnes