Napapijri recognised as Cradle to Cradle Certified

Napapijri, a subsidiary of VF Corp, has been recognised with the prestigious Cradle to Cradle Certified gold level certification, the world’s most advanced standard for safe, circular and responsible materials and products, for its circular series of recyclable jackets.

Developed and tested over the course of three years, Napapijri Circular Series of jackets is the first collection of recyclable, mono-material products to receive Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold from the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute, and highlights the future of circular fashion.

Each of the jackets are fully circular, and 100 percent recyclable due to their mono-material composition. Fillings and trims are made of Nylon 6 (Polyamide 6), while the fabric is made of Econyl regenerated nylon, a high-performance yarn recycled from discarded fishing nets and other waste materials.

The jackets are also linked to a take-back program that allows customers to return them to Napapijri after two years from purchase and to be transformed into new fabric through the Econyl regenerated system, which the company states is “just the beginning”.

Timo Schmidt-Eisenhart, global president at Napapijri, said in a statement: “Since 2012, we have been working to develop policies and technical solutions aimed at reducing the fashion industry’s environmental impact.

“Now, more than ever, we are aware of the pressing issues we are collectively asked to address. We have chosen to play our part by pioneering the future of fashion with Circular Series, a range of products that embodies our efforts to combine design, sustainability and innovation to inspire a shift in the role our industry has to play in the preservation of the planet and its people through circularity.”

Napapijri’s first circular fashion project, Infinity Anorak, started in autumn/winter 2019, and has been acknowledged by the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute as one of the most innovative efforts at closing both product and technical loops, and is now due to turn into a fully-fledged family of circular products in upcoming seasons, the brand added.

Napapijri closing the loop with circular series product development

Anna Maria Rugarli, sustainability and responsibility senior director EMEA, VF International, said: “Napapijri sits within VF’s family of brands as an incubator of new ideas, processes, and approaches to fashion-making.

“Its dedication to sustainable practices is reflected in the positive choices the brand has been making in the last few years - from developing an alternative to down and phasing out all animal fur, to pioneering a series of jackets designed, created and brought to market in keeping with the golden standards of circular economy.”

Christina Raab, vice president strategy and development for the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute, added: “Achieving Cradle to Cradle certification for the Circular Series at the Gold level is a demonstration of how material choices and deep collaboration with supply chain partners can holistically drive systems-level circularity from product to business model.

“Napapirji’s use of Cradle to Cradle Certified to fast-track the implementation of a fully circular clothing system pinpoints the way the Cradle to Cradle framework can be used as an innovation lever for future-proofing the fashion industry.”

Autumn/winter 2020 marks the launch of Napapijri Circular Series, a family of fully recyclable jackets entirely made of Nylon 6. From its launch, Napapijri Circular Series has grown to include three jackets the Circular Anorak, Circular Rainforest, and Circular Puffer – all 100 percent recyclable. Cradle to Cradle Certified products will be available in spring/summer 2021.

Images: courtesy of Napapijri