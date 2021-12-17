Napapijri unveils new interpretation of its anorak jacket

Premium leisurewear brand Napapijri is reinventing the anorak with the Northfarer, a streamlined jacket “born and shaped by the outdoors” that is water-resistant, windproof and PFC-free.

Over the next five months, Napapijri will launch a series of five drops and five ways of interpreting the silhouette that shaped the brand, as it looks to showcase design, sustainability and innovation.

“Since the creation of our first jacket, the anorak has become our most iconic shape and our source of inspiration. With Northfarer, we revisit a timeless cut and inject it with new life by experimenting with a new, streamlined design that transports this classic into the future,” explains Napapijri.

The first two drops of the collection launched this week, the Northfarer ‘Black’ offering an all-black version of the anorak with weather-resistant visor and down-free Thermo-Fibre insulation, while the special edition Northfarer ‘Mont Blanc’ celebrates the brand’s connection to its mountain origins with an exclusive print of its birthplace.

Image: Napapijri

Additional drops throughout the year will include collaborations with Fiorucci and Moreno Ferrari, as well as a Northfarer Main Line release.

Napapijri’s collaboration with Italian streetwear brand Fiorucci launches in January 2022 and promises to be a “celebration of freedom, fun, and self-expression through original dynamic cut and outstanding prints”.

This will be followed up in February with a Northfarer Main Line drop, and then in April, it will launch a completely recyclable Northfarer in collaboration with Moreno Ferrari as part of its commitment to circular fashion and a celebration of Italian design.

All Northfarer anoraks across the five months will drop exclusively at Napapijri.com, Orefici11, Milan, and at selected retailers.

Image: Napapijri