Naturalizer launches collaboration with Deepica Mutyala

Footwear brand Naturalizer, known for making shoes to the contours of a woman’s foot, has unveiled a collaborative collection with Deepica Mutyala, founder and chief executive of inclusive beauty brand Live Tinted.

The collection is part of Naturalizer’s new collaboration series ‘Gen N Project,’ which aims to advance the ideals of comfort for women through partnerships with women and brands that share the footwear brand’s vision of design, content and cultural innovation while championing the “unstoppable power of women”.

The series launches with a limited-edition capsule collection of shoes called Illuminate, which takes inspiration from Mutyala's vision of inclusivity with a line of easy-to-wear sandals offered in two heel heights and three transparent tints, in keeping with Live Tinted’s naming philosophy of its concealer shades.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mutyala said in a statement: “My intention is to lead by example, to show other brands they can do it too. I hope for a future where we no longer have to call out inclusivity or representation. That it can just exist.

“It’s been a dream of mine to do a fashion collaboration. Finding the right partner that embraces my vision, my message of inclusivity and representation. It felt clear to me that Naturalizer is aligned with the same values as Live Tinted and that is why I chose them.”

Angelique Joseph, senior vice president of design and development at Naturalizer, added: “Deepica brought meaningful intention to the partnership, challenging us to weave in the symbolism of transparency in some capacity in the shoe design.

“Illuminate was created using a new material for Naturalizer that allows your own skin colour to be seen through the three semi-transparent tones of the shoes, allowing every woman to find the shade that celebrates her skin tone, making her feel seen.”

The Illuminate collection retails for 125 US dollars and is available at Naturalizer.com and Nordstrom.com. It will benefit the Unicorn Island Fund, which aims to change how girls and women are seen, heard and valued.