Neal's Yard Remedies teams up with Bella Freud

Neal's Yard Remedies has launched a charity T-shirt with British designer Bella Freud to raise money and awareness to support bee conservation.

The limited-edition white unisex T-shirt designed by Bella Freud features a witty homage to the bees, with ‘Poll-inate’ on the front and ‘Save the Bees’ on the back. Made in Dorset, the T-shirt is made in 100 percent soft organic cotton and all proceeds will be donated to bee conservation and nature-friendly farming initiatives.

Anabel Kindersley, co-owner of Neal’s Yard Remedies, said in a statement: “Standing together and doing our part to protect our precious bees and pollinators is the only way we can instigate change. We need all industries and civil society to play their part.

“So, I’m thrilled to collaborate with another nature activist, Bella Freud. I have no doubt that her iconic Save the Bee T-shirt will bring the fashion industry with her.”

The T-shirt has launched alongside the next phase of the beauty brand’s long-standing ‘Save the Bees’ campaign. Neals Yard Remedies has launched a a petition calling on the government to set a national target for pesticide reduction aimed at decreasing the amount used and toxicity levels, as well as supporting farmers to adopt nature-friendly approaches to pest management.

Neal’s Yard Remedies is targeting 100,000 signatures for the issue to be debated in parliament and raise greater public awareness.

For over a decade, Neal’s Yard Remedies has been campaigning for bees facing dramatic decline. In 2012, the brand launched its Bee Lovely range and has since donated 3 percent of sales from the collection to bee conservation charities.

The ‘Save the Bees’ T-shirt is 25 pounds and available to buy on nealsyardremedies.com.