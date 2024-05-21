Neal's Yard teams up with Bella Freud for Save the Bees campaign

Continuing their commitment to protecting declining pollinator populations, Neal’s Yard Remedies has once again teamed up with British designer Bella Freud. This month they will relaunch the limited-edition Save the Bees t-shirt, now in a vibrant sunshine yellow, to support bee conservation efforts.

Freud, a passionate advocate for pollinator preservation, has long supported Neal’s Yard Remedies in their environmental campaigns. "Saving the bees is saving the world!" Freud proclaims, echoing the urgency of their cause. The t-shirt, originally introduced in 2022, features 'POLLINATE' on the front and 'Save the Bees' alongside a bee illustration on the back, all rendered in Freud's distinctive style. Crafted from 100% organic cotton and designed for a relaxed fit, the new colourway, all proceeds from sales will be directed to bee conservation and eco-friendly farming initiatives.

Anabel Kindersley, CEO of Neal’s Yard Remedies, expressed enthusiasm about the renewed collaboration: “Standing together to make change happen is vital in the fight to protect our pollinators. We’re thrilled to reignite our partnership with Bella Freud with the relaunch of our much-loved Save the Bees t-shirt, this time in a sunshine yellow

For over a decade, Neal’s Yard Remedies has championed the Save the Bees campaign, raising 350,000 pounds and aiding the conservation of over 56 million bees through its Bee Lovely range. CEO Anabel Kindersley spearheads the Stand by Bees campaign, a coalition of 110 UK businesses and organizations aiming to eliminate hazardous pesticides. Supported by prominent brands and environmental groups, the campaign has recently gained political traction with the shadow Environment Minister pledging to end emergency pesticide authorizations. The public is encouraged to support the initiative by writing to MPs and purchasing the limited-edition t-shirt.