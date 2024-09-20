Nebrija University and Creative Campus showcase potential of emerging Spanish design at Madrid Es Moda

Madrid Es Moda (MeM), the fashion event continues to solidify its position as a leading platform for Spanish fashion and emerging design talent. The latest edition served as the stage for presentations by students from Nebrija University and Creative Campus.

“We firmly believe that the future of fashion is in very good hands”, stated representatives from Universidad Europea's Creative Campus. The institution emphasises the importance of supporting emerging talent in Spanish fashion and providing students with the necessary tools to reach their full potential.

In addition to offering academic and financial support, the centre has made its facilities available to alumni who represented them at Madrid Es Moda.

Blanca Lorente, Teo Larumbe, and Sergio Cillán Represent Creative Campus at MeM

Creative Campus at Madrid ES Moda. Credits: Pablo Paniagua.

Blanca Lorente, Teo Larumbe, and Sergio Cillán, three young designers trained at Universidad Europea de Madrid's Creative Campus, presented a joint collection at the exclusive Galería Canalejas in collaboration with IADE, Design School.

Inspired by the hypnagogic state, the collection explored the space between wakefulness and sleep, where creativity flows unexpectedly, becoming an allegory for the designers' own transition from childhood to adulthood.

Through garments that narrate a child's first visit to Madrid, the designers reflected the dangers and attractions that surround them. The looks, conceived as a collage of their personal experiences, blended on the runway in such a way that authorship dissolved, creating a unique fusion where egos were set aside to give way to a collective work.

Creative Campus at Madrid ES Moda. Credits: Pablo Paniagua.

The choice of venue for the presentation, a private suite in Galería Canalejas, provided an interesting contrast. While the setting evoked luxury and exclusivity, the designers' proposals were youthful, urban, and contemporary, raising more questions than answers and challenging the conventions of traditional fashion in what ultimately became an intimate show.

Creative Campus at Madrid ES Moda. Credits: Pablo Paniagua.

Creative Campus at Madrid ES Moda. Credits: Pablo Paniagua.

Creative Campus at Madrid ES Moda. Credits: Pablo Paniagua.

42 designs by 30 Nebrija University students

Participating for the first time in Madrid Es Moda, the Atelier Nebrija show, featuring students from the bachelor degree in Fashion Design at Nebrija University, presented a collection of 42 designs created by 30 students. The collection stood out for its fusion of avant-garde trends with fashion classics.

Nebrija University. Credits: Pablo Paniagua.

In a show that combined experimentation and sustainability, the students showcased garments made from unconventional materials such as cement, seaweed, silicone, and recycled plastics, alongside traditional fabrics like knitwear, denim, and tulle.

This blend of materials and techniques highlighted the creativity and innovation of these future designers, who demonstrated their readiness to face the challenges of contemporary fashion with their proposals.

Nebrija University. Credits: Pablo Paniagua.

Juan Ferrando, director of the bachelor degree in fashion design at Nebrija University, described this experience as an "achievement" and believes it is an opportunity to "professionalise the students' work" and give visibility to emerging talent in a highly relevant setting for the national market like Madrid Fashion Week.

Nebrija University. Credits: Pablo Paniagua.

Nebrija University. Credits: Pablo Paniagua.

Nebrija University. Credits: Pablo Paniagua.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.ES, translated and edited to English.